US Is Attempting To Meddle In Afghanistan Again, Claims Russian Foreign Minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the United States of attempting to interfere in Afghanistan's affairs again while talking to the media on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on Friday. Lavrov claimed that the US-support terrorist groups were still present in Afghanistan and were opposed to the Taliban. Lavrov expressed the hope that the decision to activate the SCO-Afghanistan group would be implemented quickly. The situation in Afghanistan requires urgent measures, he added.

Lavrov went on to say that the US is attempting to re-inject its military infrastructure into the region surrounding Afghanistan and Central Asia, despite the serious dangers posed by such actions. Russia will firmly resist any such attempts, Lavrov stressed. The SCO-Afghanistan group was established to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region. The SCO is a regional intergovernmental organisation that includes China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, India, and Pakistan.

Why is Russia interested in Afghanistan?

Russia has long had an interest in Afghanistan, dating back to the Soviet era when it invaded the country in 1979. The Soviet Union's intervention in Afghanistan was driven by strategic interests related to the country's location and resources, as well as ideological considerations related to spreading communism. However, the Soviet occupation was met with fierce resistance from Afghan fighters known as the Mujahideen, who were supported by the US and other Western powers. The Soviet Union eventually withdrew its forces from Afghanistan in 1989.

The US's intervention in Afghanistan was driven by a desire to eliminate the Taliban and Al-Qaeda, but it was also part of a broader strategy aimed at countering terrorism and promoting democracy in the Middle East and Central Asia. The US saw Afghanistan as a crucial battleground in the fight against terrorism and sought to establish a stable and democratic government that would be an ally in the region. The US initially achieved some success, toppling the Taliban regime and installing a pro-Western government led by Hamid Karzai. However, the situation quickly deteriorated as the Taliban regrouped and launched a new insurgency against the Afghan government and US forces.

Russia's interest in Afghanistan today is shaped by similar strategic considerations related to the country's location and resources. Afghanistan borders several countries that are of strategic importance to Russia, including Iran, Pakistan, and China. Russia is also interested in Afghanistan's mineral resources, which include gold, copper, and lithium. Moreover, Afghanistan's status as a transit hub for oil and gas pipelines from Central Asia to the Indian Ocean makes it a critical piece of infrastructure in the region.