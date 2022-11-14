US, Japan, South Korea Pledge 'joint Response' If North Korea Continues Nuke Testing

Amid the rising tensions in Asia after North Korea’s flurry of missile testing, the constitutional heads of the United States, Japan as well as South Korea on Sunday pledged to respond in a coordinated, unified way against Pyongyang’s unsettling nuclear and ballistic missile programs. According to the CBS News report, US President Joe Biden said that the three-way alliance is "even more important than it's ever been" at a time when North Korea is ramping up its provocations. The leaders of the three nations decided to take "resolute steps" for the total denuclearization of North Korea, Japan Times reported.

After a discussion with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and US President Joe Biden, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the media that the three-way partnership is more crucial than ever.

It is pertinent to mention that before the leaders convened on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, Biden had separate meetings with Kishida and Yoon Suk Yeol earlier.

The leaders further decided to cooperate to boost deterrence and coordinated sanctions against Pyongyang amid concerns that North Korea may soon conduct its seventh nuclear test, Japan Times reported.

North Korea will be met with a 'strong and resolute response'

In a statement, the leaders reaffirmed that if North Korea conducts another nuclear test, it will be met with a "strong and resolute response from the international community," but they also stated that "the path to dialogue remains open toward peaceful and diplomatic resolution" with Pyongyang.

Although Biden stated that the three leaders would also talk about improving supply chains and maintaining peace throughout the Taiwan Strait while establishing the nations' support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression, the gathering was mainly concentrated on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's recent escalations.

besides this, on the eve of his face-to-face encounter with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Biden had also intended to ask Kishida and Yoon for advice on controlling China's assertive stance in the Pacific.

According to US President Biden, “We face real challenges, but our countries are more aligned than ever, more prepared to take on those challenges than ever". He added, “So I look forward to deepening the bonds of cooperation between our three countries."

Meanwhile, Yoon and Kishida talked about North Korea's continuous aggressiveness, including the launch of several missiles in recent weeks. The intercontinental ballistic missile launch, which occurred ten days ago and led to evacuation advisories in northern Japan, comes as the allies issue a dire threat that the isolated nation would perform its seventh nuclear test in the coming weeks.

(Image: AP)