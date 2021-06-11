US President And UK PM Reaffirm "special Relationship" With Revitalized Atlantic Charter

US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met for the first time on June 10, ahead of the UK-hosted G7 Leaders’ Summit starting on Friday. Following the meeting, Biden said that his bilateral meeting with the UK PM was “very productive” and reaffirmed the special relationship between the countries. While delivering remakes from St. Ives, Cornwall in England, the US President informed that they discussed a “broad range of issues” on which the UK and the US are working in “very close cooperation”.

Biden said, “We affirmed the special relationship, as it's not said lately, the special relationship between our people, and renewed our commitment to defending the enduring democratic values that both our nations share”.

Further, the US President also noted that the two countries have agreed to work together in combating a new century of challenges with a revitalised Atlantic Charter, which includes addressing cybersecurity and climate change. Biden called the agreement “the strong foundation” of the US-UK partnership. He said that it was a statement of first principles, a promise that the UK and the US would meet the challenges of their age and they would meet it together.

“Today we build on that commitment with a revitalized Atlantic Charter updated to reaffirm that promise while speaking directly to the key challenges of this century: cybersecurity, emerging technologies, global health and climate change. We discussed our common goals for driving ambitious global action to address the climate crisis," Biden said.

Biden and Johnson in ‘complete harmony’

The UK PM Boris Johnson, on the other hand, said that he and Biden were in “complete harmony” over the need to uphold the Good Friday Agreement, after talks in Cornwall. Johnson denied rumours that Biden had pressured him over the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol, adding that the UK, US and the EU “have one thing we absolutely all want to do, and that is to uphold the Good Friday, the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement and make sure we keep the balance of the peace process going”. He also went on to say that the pair had “renewed” the relationship between the UK and the US, and covered a “huge” range of subjects, including security, NATO and climate change.

Johnson said, “There's a complete harmony on the need to keep going, find solutions and make sure we uphold the Belfast Good Friday Agreement”.

Fantastic to welcome @POTUS Joe Biden and @FLOTUS Jill Biden to Cornwall with @CarrielbJohnson today.



The UK-US partnership is more important than ever as we #BuildBackBetter and greener from the pandemic 🇬🇧🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Vhn0URBmpN — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 10, 2021

(Image: Twitter)