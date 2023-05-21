US President Biden Tells A Reporter To 'shush Up' Who Interjected About The US Debt-limit

US President Joe Biden, on Saturday, requested a reporter to "shush up" while attempting to alleviate concerns of anxious allies who worry about the possibility of his administration failing to achieve a debt-limit agreement, which could lead to an economic crisis in the United States and globally.

“I still believe we’ll be able to avoid a default and we’ll get something decent done,” Biden told the media as he sat down for a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the G-7 economic summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

“This — this goes in stages,” Biden said after one of the negotiations between House Republicans and the White House. This occurred shortly after Friday's talks ended bitterly, dashing hopes for a seamless resolution of the budget deadlock.

But Biden snapped when an Australian reporter tried to interject a query, according to NY Post. “Shush up, OK?” he asserted, before launching into an explanation of the deal-making process. “I’ve been in these negotiations before,” Biden said.

“What happens is the first meetings weren’t all that progressive. The second ones were. The third one was. And then, what happens is they — the carriers go back to the principals and say, ‘This is what we’re thinking about.’ And then, people put down new claims.”

Biden set to call McCarthy on his way back home

In an attempt to revive negotiations, Biden planned to contact US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, while aboard Air Force One on his return journey to Washington. This occurred following a Group of Seven summit in Japan, during which global leaders expressed apprehension over the severe worldwide consequences that could arise if the United States fails to fulfill its financial commitments.

“Let’s find a place where we can find common ground,” AP wuoted McCarthy a few hours later from the US Capitol, adding he expected to hear from the president by late morning Eastern time.

In his concluding press conference in Hiroshima before departing, Biden emphasised that it is crucial for Republicans to acknowledge that a deal cannot be reached solely based on their partisan conditions. He stated that he had fulfilled his part by making efforts to raise the borrowing limit and ensure the US government's ability to meet its financial obligations, including agreeing to substantial spending cuts. He further expressed the need for the opposing side to shift from their extreme stance and engage in productive negotiations.

Due to the tense negotiations with Capitol Hill, President Biden decided to curtail his trip, which initially included visits to Papua New Guinea and Australia following his stop in Hiroshima.