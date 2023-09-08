US President Joe Biden Arrives In India For G20 Summit, Set To Hold Bilateral With PM Modi

US President Joe Biden on Friday touched down in New Delhi to take part in the G20 Summit. The US President was welcomed by the Minister of State of Road Transport and Highways of India, General Vijay Kumar Singh, at the New Delhi airport. After walking down the red carpet, Biden received a traditional welcome just like other world leaders who arrived in New Delhi for the mega event.

Biden took his own sweet time to come out of the mighty Air Force One. US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti reached the airport to welcome the US Commander in Chief. After waving at the people present at the airport, the US President headed to his famous car ‘The Beast’ that arrived in India earlier this week. The first thing in the itinerary of the 80-year-old president is to hold bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the meeting, the two leaders are likely to review the progress made on the decisions that they took during the prime minister's official state visit to Washington in June.

I’m headed to the G20 – the premier forum for international economic cooperation – focused on making progress on Americans' priorities, delivering for developing nations, and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can deliver.



Every time we engage, we get better. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 8, 2023

Biden lands in New Delhi after First Lady Jill Biden tested negative for COVID-19

“I’m headed to the G20 – the premier forum for international economic cooperation – focused on making progress on Americans' priorities, delivering for developing nations, and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can deliver. Every time we engage, we get better,” US President Joe Biden wrote before heading to India for the international event. Moments after Biden boarded the Air Force One, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that this year’s G20 summit will be a “milestone moment”.

The US president will follow COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit for the G20 Summit, the White House has said.

First Lady Jill Biden, 72, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. President Biden, 80, was tested for the virus both on Monday and Tuesday but his results were negative.

India is set to make a dash for the goal line at the two-day summit starting Saturday in addressing some of the complex global challenges such as concerns of the Global South, consequences of the Ukraine conflict, gloomy economic scenario, and fostering inclusive growth amid a fragmented geopolitical environment.

The G20 member countries represent around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population.

The grouping comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Unio