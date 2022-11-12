US President Joe Biden Makes Another Teleprompter Goof-up; Donald Trump Reacts

The President of the United States Joe Biden, became a subject of jokes all over again. While addressing a gathering at the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference popularly known as COP27, the US president fumbled while giving his speech.

Addressing the Sharm el-Sheikh event in Egypt, Biden apologized to the crowd as he was struggling to finish his sentence which he was reading from his teleprompter. After fumbling numerous times, he finished his sentence by telling the gathering, “I was reading a quote, sorry”

The gaffe-prone Biden strikes again

A video of Biden's recent goof-up went viral instantly according to Newsweek, the video has already received over 100,000 views online. This was not the first time Biden’s reliance on a teleprompter became a matter of debate. Earlier this year, Donald Trump, the former President of the US, while talking about the “teleprompter wobbling” took a jibe at Biden. While addressing the crowd in Sioux City, Trump said, “sometimes just give it up” adding, “the same thing doesn’t work well for Biden.”

Joe Biden, who is about to turn 80 this month, has given the netizens many such moments. The frequent gaffes are becoming a matter of concern as the 2024 Presidential elections are just around the corner. On questions of whether he will run for re-election or not? Biden asserted that his decision to run for re-election will be a “family decision”.