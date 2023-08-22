US President Joe Biden To Visit India From Sept 7-10 To Attend G20 Summit: White House

According to White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan, United States President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to India from September 7 to 10 to participate in a summit involving the Group of 20 (G20) countries.

Sullivan mentioned that during his time in India, Biden is set to engage in several one-on-one discussions, although specific information about the meetings was not provided. The US is slated to organise the G20 Summit in 2026.

Sullivan also indicated that US Vice-President Kamala Harris of the United States will participate in the ASEAN Summit in Indonesia during the same period in September. Additionally, he highlighted that President Joe Biden's emphasis at the G20 Summit will be on the advancement of development banks through modernisation efforts.

Boasting over 12,300 attendees hailing from more than 110 nations, the physical presence at India's G20 Presidency marks the most substantial gathering ever organized by any G20 member state to date.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the United States in June, President Biden expressed his anticipation for the G-20 Summit in India.

A joint statement at the time by India and the US said, “He (Biden) applauded India’s leadership in its ongoing G20 Presidency, which has brought renewed focus on strengthening multilateral institutions and international cooperation to tackle global challenges such as climate change, pandemics, fragility and conflict, along with work to accelerate the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and lay the foundation for strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth."

Delhi to announce public holiday for September 8 to 10

In the meantime, officials in Delhi revealed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved for a public holiday from September 8 to 10 due to the G20 Summit.

As per the CM-endorsed plan, all commercial enterprises, encompassing banks and financial organizations, situated within the limits of the New Delhi police district, are slated to be non-operational from September 8 to 10.

On August 18, Madhup Tiwari, the Special Police Commissioner of the Delhi Police, addressed a letter to the chief secretary. In the letter, Tiwari recommended the declaration of a public holiday from September 8 to 10, accompanied by directives to shut down commercial establishments primarily situated in the New Delhi vicinity. This suggestion was made in light of the upcoming G20 Summit.