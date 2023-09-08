US Reiterates Commitment To Work With India Through The Quantum Entanglement Exchange

The United States on Friday reiterated its commitment to working together with India in the quantum domain both bilaterally and through the Quantum Entanglement Exchange, a platform to facilitate international exchange opportunities in the field, according to a Joint statement.

The US welcomed the participation of India's SN Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Kolkata, as a member of the Quantum Economic Development Consortium.

"It was also recognized that the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay joined the Chicago Quantum Exchange as an international partner," said the statement.

The joint statement was issued after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden here. Biden is here to attend the G20 Summit to be held on Saturday and Sunday.

The leaders hailed the signing of an Implementation Arrangement between the US National Science Foundation (NSF) and India's Department of Biotechnology to enable scientific and technological research collaborations in biotechnology and bio-manufacturing innovations.

"They welcomed the call for proposals released by NSF and India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to foster academic and industrial collaboration in semiconductor research, next generation communication systems, cyber-security, sustainability and green technologies, and intelligent transportation systems," the statement said.

Reaffirming their commitment to building resilient technology value chains and linking defence industrial ecosystems, the leaders recommitted their administrations to promoting policies and adapting regulations that facilitate greater technology sharing, co-development, and co-production opportunities between Indian and US industry, government and academic institutions.

"They also welcomed continued engagement through an inter-agency monitoring mechanism under the auspices of the bilateral Strategic Trade Dialogue, launched in June 2023," it said.

The leaders welcomed the signing of an MoU between Indian universities, represented by the Council of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT Council), and the Association of American Universities (AAU) to establish the India-US Global Challenges Institute, with a combined initial commitment of at least USD million.

"The Global Challenges Institute will bring together leading research and higher-education institutions from across our two nations, including beyond AAU and IIT membership, to advance new frontiers in science and technology, spanning collaboration in sustainable energy and agriculture, health and pandemic preparedness, semiconductor technology and manufacturing, advanced materials, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, and quantum science," the statement said.

The leaders also welcomed the growing number of multi-institutional collaborative education partnerships, such as those between New York University-Tandon and IIT Kanpur Advanced Research Center, and the Joint Research Centers of the State University of New York at Buffalo and IIT Delhi, Kanpur, Jodhpur, and BHU, in the areas of critical and emerging technologies.