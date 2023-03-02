US, Russia Meet On G-20 Sidelines In India; First Face-to-face Meet Since Invasion

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday held a rare bilateral meeting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in New Delhi. Amid tension and awkwardness, the two officials spoke for less than 10 minutes, a senior US State Department official was quoted as saying to the reporters gathered in India at the G20 after their conversation.

Blinken asks Lavrov to resume talks on New START nuclear

The meeting between the two diplomats was not scheduled ahead of the G20 meeting, according to American outlet WSJ, which added that US Secretary of State asked the Russian Foreign Minister to resume the talks on the New START nuclear treaty that was suspended by Russia's President Vladimir Putin last month during a state of the union speech.

Blinken also called for Russia to release the "wrongfully detained" US citizens in Russian jails, mainly former US Marine Paul Whelan, who was convicted for allegedly "spying" and was sentenced to 16 years of hard labour in Russia. While Blinken and Lavrov held the first-ever face-to-face conversation since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Blinken declined to comment on Lavrov's response during the talks, Associated Press reported.

Blinken and Lavrov at G20. Credit: Olivier Douliery / AP

Blinken reportedly pledged US' continuous support for Ukraine to ensure the "just and durable peace" in accordance with the United Nations Charter, a State Department official was quoted as saying. The US wants Russia to end the war in Ukraine but any encouragement on the part of Russia has been missing, Blinken noted.

As the G20 meeting concluded in New Delhi, there was no "consensus" that could be reached by all parties on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. There were “divergences” on the issue of the war in Ukraine “which we could not reconcile as various parties held differing views," he said, according to Associated Press.

"If we had a perfect meeting of minds on all issues, it would have been a collective statement,” Jaishankar emphasised. G20 agreed on most issues involving the concerns of less-developed nations, “like strengthening multilateralism, promoting food and energy security, climate change, gender issues and counterterrorism,' he informed.