US Secretary Of Defence Dials Rajnath In Wake Of Gulf Crisis, Seeks To Bolster Cooperation

Amid the US-Iran faceoff in West Asia, US Secretary of Defence Dr Mark Esper had a telephonic conversation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday. After exchanging New Year greetings, Singh and Dr Esper talked about strengthening bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries. While the US Secretary of Defence outlined the developments in the Gulf region, Singh informed him about India’s stakes and concerns in the region.

'We are very closely monitoring the situation'

Earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar stated that India was monitoring the situation in West Asia. Highlighting that the peace, security, and stability in West Asia were of utmost importance, he mentioned that the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had spoken to his counterparts from Iran, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, and the US. Kumar added that India wanted the situation to de-escalate. Moreover, he mentioned that India had important interests in the region.

The MEA spokesperson remarked, “Number one, we are very closely monitoring the situation which is developing rapidly and there are changes taking place. And number two, as we have articulated in the past- peace, security and stability in the region are of utmost importance to us. We have important interests in the region. And we would like the situation to deescalate as quickly as possible. We are talking to several stakeholders who are in the region. External Affairs Minister has spoken to the players in the region- the Foreign Ministers of Iran, UAE, Oman, Qatar and Jordan. He also had discussions with his counterpart from the US and exchanged perspectives on the situation.”

