US Senators Urge President Biden To Aid India In Fight Against Second 'deadly' COVID Wave

In a recent overseas development, several US politicians have explicitly urged officials to aid India with the COVID-19 vaccines supply. 

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, solidarity for India has been outpouring from the world. While few countries have expressed the same by consigning materialistic life-saving medicines and equipment, the others have expressed solidarity through gestures and actions.

Taking to Twitter, Office of US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith expressed, "As India fights its COVID-19 crisis, it's important to continue to share extra US COVID vaccines to help our friends and important ally. A return to normalcy and an eventual end to this brutal pandemic will require some global cooperation."

Congressman Troy Nehls called on President Biden to "immediately" step up and aid India in its fight against COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, he said, 

Brian Kevin Fitzpatrick who is a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives, serving as the representative for Pennsylvania's 1st congressional district since 2017 took to his Twitter too. He urged Biden to take necessary steps to aid India in fight against the deadly second COVID wave.

As Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, John Cornyn lauded the Biden Administration’s commitment to getting COVID-19 vaccines to countries that need them most. He said, "I believe this is an excellent opportunity to help India respond to their current, dangerous surge."

Meanwhile, United States Senator from the state of Utah stated, "Countries like Taiwan & India are in desperate need of COVID-19 vaccines, so I’m pleased that the Administration is moving into the implementation stage of its global vaccine distribution plan. US vaccines are far safer and more effective than those coming out of China or Russia." 

He reiterated that he would urge the "administration to ramp up its global vaccine distribution with a plan that considers urgent need and regional priorities, and I look forward to the next batch being allocated quickly."

US comes to India's rescue

423 oxygen cylinders with regulators (200 Size D, 223 Size H), 210 pulse oximeters, 184,000 Abott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits, and 84000 N-95 face masks. 

In the second shipment on the same day, the US delivered 17 H-size (large) oxygen cylinders and 7,00,000 Abbott Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits to aid India's battle against the novel coronavirus. 

