US State Secy Has 'no' Plans To Meet Russian, Chinese Counterparts At G20 Meet In Delhi

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he has no plans to meet his Russian or Chinese counterparts during his visit to New Delhi for the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting. Blinken was in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for a brief visit before heading to the Indian capital for the G20 session, where Moscow's invasion of Ukraine will be a major topic of discussion. The meeting is being attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.

Delhi | US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in India to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. pic.twitter.com/cWXkUqLvO8 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

"No plans to see either (China or Russia's foreign ministers) at the G20, although I suspect that we will certainly be in group sessions of one kind or another together," Blinken told reporters in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent. He further said, "if Russia, were genuinely prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy necessary to end the aggression, of course we’d be the first to work on that and to engage. But there is zero evidence of that."

Lavrov and Blinken last met in person in Geneva in January 2022, when the American warned against an invasion. When it became clear that Russia was determined to attack Ukraine, which it did on February 24, the top US diplomat cancelled a follow-up meeting.

Blinken, on the other hand, spoke to Lavrov via phone for the sole purpose of exchanging US and Russian prisoners, with Ukraine excluded from the conversation. The two last sat in the same room at the most recent G20 ministerial meeting in Bali in July, where Western officials say Lavrov stormed out after hearing criticism of the war.

Antony Blinken cancels a long-planned trip to Beijing

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 18, Blinken had a tense meeting with Chinese foreign policy supremo Wang Yi. The meeting came just days after Blinken cancelled a long-planned trip to Beijing in response to the discovery of a rumoured Chinese spy balloon over the US mainland.

The balloon drama has reignited tensions that appeared to have subsided following Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden's November meeting in Bali. The Biden administration has described China as the United States' top long-term challenger, but has also called for the establishment of "guardrails" to prevent friction from spiralling out of control.

Beijing recently proposed a peace plan for Ukraine. Blinken stated that the proposal contained "positive elements," but that if China was "genuinely serious" about diplomacy, it would prioritise restoring Ukraine's sovereignty.