US To Discuss China's 'economic Coercion' During Upcoming APEC Talks

An American trade official has stated that he intends to raise the issue of China's "economic coercion" in the upcoming round of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) talks in Detroit later this month. The APEC trade ministers' meeting, scheduled for May 25 and 26, will include discussions on "continuing efforts to recover from various external disruptions to global and regional trade, such as the impacts of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine," according to Christopher Wilson, the Assistant US Trade Representative for Japan, Korea, and APEC affairs. Speaking to reporters in Washington on Thursday, Wilson also revealed that the US delegation, led by Trade Representative Katherine Tai, would explore opportunities to find common ground with China during the Apec ministerial meeting.

"Our broad concerns are well known in terms of a very heavy role of the Chinese state and Chinese state resources in the direction of China's economy in ways that we believe do have distortionary effects for the United States and other trading partners," Wilson said, as per a report from South China Morning Post. "We have ongoing concerns about the misuse and manipulation of intellectual property in ways that are harmful to US economic interests, and ... what we refer to as economic coercion, so China's activities [using] its economic power to press trading partners for certain outcomes. It's important for us to talk to China about those concerns. It's important for us to talk to other trading partners who share those concerns," Wilson added.

Biden officials indicated they are open to dialogue with China

The statements made by Wilson reflect the recent trend of US officials seeking to engage with China in the numerous areas of conflict that have arisen since US President Joe Biden met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Indonesia last year. Efforts to maintain the high-level bilateral dialogue have been disrupted by the controversy surrounding a suspected Chinese spy balloon over US territory, which the Pentagon destroyed in February, as well as Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last month. However, Biden administration officials have recently stated that they are receptive to engaging in discussions with Beijing.