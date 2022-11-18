US VP Kamala Harris Urges North Korea To 'abandon Needless Provocation' After ICBM Launch

US Vice President Kamala Harris, who is currently in Thailand for the Asia-Pacific summit, held an emergency meeting on Friday with Pacific Region leaders after North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into Japanese waters earlier in the day, the Associated Press reported.

Addressing reporters before they were escorted out of the room, Harris urged North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to resume "serious and sustained diplomacy” and “abandon needless provocation.” The meeting was attended by South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

According to the White House, the leaders at the meeting agreed that the missile launch was a “brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.” They further urged all member states of the UN to enforce relevant UNSC resolutions, and reiterated that the test “would be met with a strong and resolute response from the international community.”

“We again call for North Korea to stop further unlawful, destabilizing acts. On behalf of the United States, I reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our Indo-Pacific alliances. Together the countries represented here will continue to urge North Korea to commit to serious and sustained diplomacy," Harris said as the meeting began.

North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile

Continuing its provocative weapon tests on Friday, North Korea fired a long-range missile that travelled 6,000-6,100 kilometers at an altitude of 1,000 kilometers before landing in the sea about 130 miles west of Japan’s Hokkaido island, according to estimates by Japan and South Korea.

Japan’s defence minister Yasukazu Hamada claimed that the high altitude hints at the possibility that the missile was fired at a steep angle. He also said that the weapon’s range is 15,000 kilometers, which means that “it could cover the entire mainland United States.” Condemning the launch, Hamada said that it was “a reckless act that threatens Japan as well as the region and the international community.” On the other hand, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff called it a “grave provocation and serious threat" to global peace, and added that Seoul is more than ready for “an overwhelming response to any North Korean provocation.”