Venice Launches Manhunt For Man Who Jumped Off Three-story Building Into Canal

A manhunt has been launched by the Italian authorities for a man who jumped off a three-story building into a canal in Venice on Thursday (March 23). Taking to Twitter, Venice’s Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote, "This "subject" should be given a certificate of STUPIDITY and a lot of kicks ... we are trying to identify him, to report him, him and his buddy below who made the stupid video for social media.." The Mayor also shared the video of the man who jumped off the building in Venice.

A questo “soggetto” bisognerebbe dargli un certificato di STUPIDITÀ e un bel sacco di pedate … stiamo cercando di identificarlo, per denunciarlo, Lui e il suo compare sotto che faceva il video cretino per i social .. pic.twitter.com/lrzaIzy516 March 24, 2023

Further, he informed that they have been trying to locate this man," to report him, him and his buddy below who made the stupid video for social media." In the video, which has gone viral, has been posted by the mayor, one can witness the man wearing only boxer shorts and then he jumped from a building rooftop into a canal, landing on his belly, as per CNN reports.

Manhunt for the man who jumped in Venice

The mayor has ordered the police to investigate the building that how that person was able to enter the private residential building and how he was able to get to the rooftop, reported CNN. “He risked his life in that jump, but he is also a delinquent. They don’t understand the danger they create in this city. What if a boat would have been passing below?”, asked the mayor. While talking about the irresponsible act of the unnamed man, Brugnaro has asked for help from the public and said that anyone who has seen the man in the video to help identify the person, however, has urged not to “like” the video on social media. “They do these stupid things on social for the likes,” said the mayor. Further, he added, “we will use the law to prosecute him.”