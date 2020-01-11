'Very Damaging': Experts Offer Damning Verdict On Iran Shooting Down Ukrainian Plane

In a stunning and condemnable geopolitical development, Iran has admitted that the country 'unintentionally' shot down the Ukrainian jetliner because of a human error. Ukraine international flight 752 was traveling from Tehran for Kyiv when it 'crashed' killing all 176 people on board.

READ: Iran Admits To 'unintentionally' Shooting Down Ukrainian Jetliner

Iran admits

Speaking to Republic TV, a US Defence Expert Ray Locker said, "It is not the first time this has happened. If you recall in 1988, U.S. Navy Ships shot down an Iranian airliner coming out of Bandar Abbas. These things happen, obviously, the plane was in an airspace where it should have been safe. The Iranians were in a state of heightened tension and they shot at the wrong plane. It's a terrible human tragedy and more than a hundred and people are dead because of it."

Commenting about the delay in admission, he said, "It is not the most open society in terms of transparency and public disclosure so you have that going for it, Also, it is tremendously embarrassing and humiliating to shoot at a commercial airliner. It is very damaging to the Iranian economy since people think that you cant fly in and out of there. Obviously there is a lot at stake and it is not a country known for revealing the truth on a lot of different things."

The statement released by the government early on Saturday read "While the plane was turning around, it went toward a sensitive military center of IRGC and it was at an altitude & in the shape of a hostile aircraft, in which the aircraft was inadvertently hit base on human error." The government also stated that action will be taken against those responsible.

READ: Trump Justifies Soleimani’s Killing Again, Says He Was Targeting Four US Embassies

The crash has caused a global outcry and several theories were floated behind the cause of the crash. Iran's government had earlier stated that the plane was not shot down by the missiles. Early investigations, however, pointed out that the plane had was burning before it crashed into the ground.

Iran, on Wednesday, fired a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq that house American troops. A state-run news channel later claimed that the strikes killed “at least 80 terrorist U.S soldiers” and also damaged helicopters, drones, and other equipment at the Ain al-Asad airbase.

READ: Rouhani On 'disastrous', 'unforgivable Mistake'

The missile launch comes after the USA killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force on January 3. The Trump administration said that they had received sufficient intelligence inputs regarding the threat posed by General Solemnanni and stood by the decision while addressing the media.

Speaking to reporters a couple of days ago, Trump said, "We caught a total monster. We took them out. And that should have happened a long time ago. We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy. We also did it for other reasons that were very obvious. Somebody died ... people were badly wounded just a week before. And we did it. We had a shot at it ... that was the end of a monster.

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo addressing reporters said, "We had specific information on an imminent threat and those included attacks on US embassies. Period, full stop."

READ: UGC Said To Show Plane On Fire Over Iran