Video Of Xi Jinping Schooling Canada's Trudeau For Inaccurate Leak Of G20 Chat Goes Viral

A video has emerged on social media in which Chinese President Xi Jinping appears to be expressing his displeasure to Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The video is from an interaction between Xi Jinping and Justin Trudeau, on the sidelines of the G20 summit. Xi claimed that everything they discussed in the meeting was "leaked" to the press, adding that "it is not appropriate". Xi went on to claim that the information "leaked" to the press does not reflect how the conversation went in reality.

Canadian PM rejected Xi's claim by saying, "In Canada, we believe in free and open and frank dialogue. We will continue to work constructively together but there will be things we will disagree on."

Xi walked away from the Canadian PM at this point, after saying, "let's create the conditions first". Trudeau apparently raised the issue of China's attempts to silence critics of China who live in Canada.

Canada and China's strained relationship

China and Canada have a strained relationship, which goes back in time. There have been reports of China operating clandestine "police stations" in foreign nations, such as Canada, with the aim of intimidating Chinese expatriates. Tibetan students, Hong Kong pro-democracy activists and Uyghurs who live in Canada, have reportedly been threatened.

Michael Chong, a Conservative lawmaker, said to the Guardian that these clandestine police stations are, "an outrageous and brazen intrusion on Canadian sovereignty – especially since Beijing has admitted that these stations exist and has confirmed their locations and the establishment of these illegal police stations is a symptom of a much deeper problem."

China's little known history of decades long espionage on Canada

The strain in China-Canada relations sharpened when back in 2018, Canada arrested a Huawei executive over an American warrant. Beijing arrested two Canadian citizens in retaliation. Interestingly, the development of Huawei as a technological asset of China has much to do with China's espionage in Canada, which goes back decades.

Much of Huawei's technology was stolen from Ottawa based Nortel Networks Corporation. The corporate espionage that Huawei conducted on Nortel eventually led to Nortel's decline. At that time, it was not obvious that the corporate espionage was in fact Chinese espionage. Just this Monday, Canada arrested an EV battery researcher working in Hydro-Quebec, which is a public utility, for sending trade secrets to China.