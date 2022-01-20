Vishwa Hindu Parishad Hails India's Stand At UN On Hinduphobia; Hits Out At Congress

The central working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Alok Kumar, has welcomed the statement made by India's permanent representative to the UN, ambassador Trimurti in the United Nations.

"I would see this as a very appropriate statement made at an appropriate forum at an appropriate time. Right now the world is facing the threat of Jihad and extremism which is motivated by the religious scripture and its messiah but some people to balance it are creating a false boogie against the Hindus, The Buddhists and The Sikhs," said Alok Kumar.

"Mr Trimurti has emphasized that there is a need to guard against it, such efforts are being made in India also. We recently read a news item that somebody has gone to SC on the issue Haridwar Dharam Sansad, we know that hate speeches are being made by people of diverse religions including Muslims" added Kumar,

While talking further on the issue, VHP's central working president Alok Kumar said that Hinduism can never have a terrorist face.

"We had written to UN to take note of attack on 150 Pooja Pandals in Bangladesh and that certainly was not a reaction but concerted attack on Hindus and world has to recognise that Hindusim can have no terrorist face because the terrorist act and terrorist face would be against the very tenant of Hinduism or Buddhism preaches while in the Islam the motivation to attack, to covert, to destroy, to loot and to capture women is the very tenant of Islam for many people," said Alok Kumar.

"Wasn't Congress Party joining hands with few forces in Assam, West Bengal communal? Rahul Gandhi had to leave Amethi to win the election with the support of the Muslim league. I believe that for some people the definition of secularism is to divide Muslims and unite Muslims to use them as vote bank," he added.

India speaks up against Hindu hatred at UN

"The emergence of contemporary forms of religiophobia, especially anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist and anti-Sikh phobias is a matter of serious concern and needs the attention of the UN and all member states to address this threat. It is only then can we bring greater balance into our discussion on such topics," Tirumurti said.

India's strong statement on anti-terrorism

India on Tuesday termed as “dangerous” the tendency of several UN members, driven by their political, religious and other motivations, to label terrorism into categories such as racially motivated violent extremism and right-wing extremism, saying this will take the world back to the pre-9/11 era of labelling them as “your terrorists” and “my terrorists”.

Highlighting some counter-terrorism trends and developments at the UN, their impact on the global counter-terrorism discourse and India’s approach towards them, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti told the International Counter-Terrorism Conference 2022 organised by the Global Counter-Terrorism Council that the first trend is what is being referred to as “emerging threats”.

“This is essentially a move to categorise terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism, based on the motivations behind such acts.

“In the past two years, several member states, driven by their political, religious and other motivations, have been trying to label terrorism into categories such as racially and ethnically motivated violent extremism, violent nationalism, right-wing extremism among others. This tendency is dangerous for several reasons,” he said.