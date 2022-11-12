VP Dhankhar Stresses Deepening ASEAN-India Ties As Nation Marks 30-year Alliance With Bloc

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India acknowledged that the deep civilisational linkages, maritime connectivity, and cross-cultural exchanges between Southeast Asia and India have become stronger over the last 30 years, thus further strengthening the base for ASEAN-India relations.

Notably, India and ASEAN are commemorating the 30th year of their dialogue relations at the 19th ASEAN-India Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Establishment of strategic partnership

The joint statement recognised the successful implementation of the ASEAN-India Plans of Action for Peace, Progress and Shared Prosperity through the ASEAN-India Fund (AIF), ASEAN-India Green Fund (AIGF), ASEAN-India Science & Technology Development Fund (AISTDF) as well as through project-specific direct financial assistance.

At the Summit, an announcement was also made to establish the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership that is meaningful, substantive and mutually beneficial. The joint declaration also mentioned advanced maritime cooperation, including in maritime security, countering piracy and armed robbery against ships, maritime safety, and search and rescue (SAR) operations, humanitarian assistance, disaster management, and emergency response and relief, and in military medicine, while reaffirming that it plays an important role and offers to ensure health security in the region, stated the joint statement by ASEAN-INDIA.

The cultural, economic & civilizational ties that have existed between India & South East Asia from time immemorial, provided the foundation to build a strong relationship in the modern times from a central partnership in 1992 to a comprehensive strategic partner in 2022. @ASEAN pic.twitter.com/2pNqFRX102 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 12, 2022

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks on deepening ASEAN-India cooperation

Given the ever-changing geo-political landscape, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar during his speech at the Summit stressed on further enhancing collaboration between India and ASEAN. “To navigate the sheer uncertain geopolitical landscape today, we need to expand our cooperation & deepen our strategic trust. Our comprehensive strategic partnership should provide a path for this,” said VP Dhankhar.

VP Dhankhar also met Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen earlier in the day, on November 12, during the 19th ASEAN-India Summit. The leaders held talks on a spectrum of issues including human resource, de-mining & development projects. The leaders witnessed the exchange of four MoUs/agreements in areas of culture, wildlife & health, tweeted the Ministry of External Affairs.

Cambodia is hosting the summit under the theme A.C.T (Addressing, Challenging, Together), which is aimed to overcome regional challenges, looking for avenues of prosperity, growth and stability among the states, in the spirit of the central theme of ASEAN. Cambodia has been a major contributor in India-ASEAN engagements. The 1st India-ASEAN Summit took place in 2002 during the first chairship of Cambodia.

