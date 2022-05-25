WATCH: China, Russia Conduct Joint Exercise Over Japan During QUAD Summit In Tokyo

On Tuesday, as the QUAD leaders held a meeting in Tokyo, the Chinese and Russian military planes conducted a joint exercise over Japan, which the Japanese Defence Minister, Nobuo Kishi described as a provocation. Visuals of the military plane exercise were obtained by Republic Media Network, which shows the Chinese and Russian fighter jets taking off and flying over the Sea of Japan. Two fighter jets can be seen in the video.

Japan's Defence Minister Kishi stated that in the Sea of Japan, two Chinese and Russian bombers made a joint flight to the East China Sea. Following that, four aircraft, two new Chinese bombers and two Russian bombers, flew together from the East China Sea to the Pacific Ocean. Kishi also claimed that a Russian surveillance jet travelled over the open sea from Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost island to the Noto peninsula on the main island.

It was the fourth time that the cooperative flights by Russia and China have been seen near Japan since November, according to media reports. Both Russia and China have verified that a joint exercise was performed while the QUAD summit in Tokyo was underway. The Russian Defense Ministry announced that the mission lasted for 13 hours over the Japanese and East China seas. Chinese Defence Ministry, on the other hand, stated that the drill was part of an "annual military cooperation plan."

Japanese defence minister Kishi said that his country has expressed grave concerns from the perspective of the country's and region's security through diplomatic methods. He said that they believe the timing of this activity during the QUAD summit makes it more provocative than in the past, noting that it was the fourth such occurrence since November. He further said that as the international community responds to Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the fact that China participated in the exercise with the aggressor is cause for concern.

QUAD summit

The QUAD meeting, which attempts to offset China's dominance in the Asia Pacific, brought together US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Australia's newly elected leader, Anthony Albanese, in Tokyo, Japan. US President Joe Biden stated that he would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan. His statement has enraged China as Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the US will pay a heavy price if it goes down the wrong path on Taiwan.

Image: AP