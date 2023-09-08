WATCH: European Commission President Receives Warm Welcome At Delhi Airport

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has reached India for the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. Upon her arrival in New Delhi, on Thursday, she was received at the airport by the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Anupriya Singh Patel. European Commission got a grand welcome at the airport with a dance performance.

#WATCH | President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit.



Union Minister Anupriya Patel receives her. pic.twitter.com/2q6DC5sjbu September 7, 2023

Very glad to welcome H.E. Miss Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, who shall be attending the 2-day #G20 Summit 2023, being hosted by the Republic of Bharat. I wish her a memorable stay in the ancient and historic city of New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/fu7ePy34NW — Anupriya Patel (@AnupriyaSPatel) September 7, 2023

EU at G20 Summit

India and the EU have a shared interest in ensuring security, prosperity and sustainable development in a multi-polar world. Both India and the EU decided to further create these convergences and promote new synergies for jointly contributing to a safer, greener, cleaner, more digital, resilient and stable world, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement.

India has been the second-largest trading partner (after the US) of the EU and also the second-largest export market. India has been the EU's 10th largest trading partner, accounting for 2 per cent of EU total trade in goods. Trade in services between the EU and India have gained 40 billion euros in 2021.

New Delhi preps for G20

India is all set to host the G20 Leader’s Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam. This would be the first time that the G20 would be held under IOndia's presidency. The events will be attended by many global leaders and delegates.

Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit, with the intention to showcase both India’s soft power as well as modern face. Formed in 1999, the G20 was formed to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries.

Notably, India took the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 have taken place in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi would be a completion of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.