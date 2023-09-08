Last Updated:

WATCH: European Commission President Receives Warm Welcome At Delhi Airport

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has reached India for the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

Global event News
 
| Written By
Saumya joshi

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has reached India for the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. Image: ANI


President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has reached India for the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10. Upon her arrival in New Delhi, on Thursday, she was received at the airport by the Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry Anupriya Singh Patel. European Commission got a grand welcome at the airport with a dance performance. 

EU at G20 Summit 

India and the EU have a shared interest in ensuring security, prosperity and sustainable development in a multi-polar world. Both India and the EU decided to further create these convergences and promote new synergies for jointly contributing to a safer, greener, cleaner, more digital, resilient and stable world, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement. 

READ | French President Macron says Russian flag cannot be at Paris Olympics as war rages on

India has been the second-largest trading partner (after the US) of the EU and also the second-largest export market. India has been the EU's 10th largest trading partner, accounting for 2 per cent of EU total trade in goods. Trade in services between the EU and India have gained 40 billion euros in 2021.

READ | French President Emmanuel Macron to meet PM Modi over lunch during G20 summit

New Delhi preps for G20

India is all set to host the G20 Leader’s Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam. This would be the first time that the G20 would be held under IOndia's presidency. The events will be attended by many global leaders and delegates. 

READ | US President Joe Biden leaves for India to attend G20 Summit in New Delhi

Extensive preparations and arrangements have been made for the summit, with the intention to showcase both India’s soft power as well as modern face.  Formed in 1999, the G20 was formed to maintain global financial stability by incorporating middle-income countries.

READ | US President Joe Biden to hold bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi at G20 Summit in India

Notably, India took the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 have taken place in 60 cities across the country. The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi would be a completion of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

READ | European battery companies call on EU for more support
First Published:
COMMENT