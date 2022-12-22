WATCH | Female Students Turned Away From Afghan Universities After Taliban Education Ban

On Wednesday, December 21, women university students in Afghanistan's Kabul were in disbelief after they were turned away from campuses. Afghanistan's Taliban rulers have banned university education for women nationwide, provoking condemnation from the United States and the United Nations over another assault on human rights.

Female students in Afghanistan retaliate

In retaliation to the Taliban's decision, a few female students screamed outside the Takhar University in Afghanistan after not being allowed in by the Taliban guards.

One of the students said, "Le me scream! What are you afraid of ? What more is there left for them to take from us?”

Female students screaming outside Takhar university in Afghanistan after not being allowed in by the Taliban guards.



My heart aches.

In Kabul, home to the country's largest universities, students gathered outside campuses dressed in the black cloaks and tight headscarves imposed by the Taliban since they took control last year.

Speaking to media persons, a business studies student at a private university in Kabul, Shaista said, "We went to university, the Taliban were at the gate and told us ‘you are not allowed to enter the university until further notice'. Everyone was crying."

Meanwhile, a professor of another university in Kabul who declines to be identified asserted that staff turned female students away from the gate as they had no choice but to implement the instructions given by the Taliban-run Afghanistan administration.

Taliban bars women from university education

Notably, the decision to bar women from tertiary education was announced on Tuesday, December 20, evening, in a letter to universities from the Higher Education Ministry. Female students should be banned immediately from universities in accordance with a Cabinet decision, the letter instructed. The announcement came as the United Nations Security Council met in New York on Afghanistan.

“You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending the education of females until further notice,” the letter issued to all government and private universities, signed by Taliban's Minister for Higher Education Neda Mohammad Nadeem read. Despite its initial promises of moderating rules that would respect rights for women and minorities, the Taliban has instead implemented a strict interpretation of Islamic law or Sharia. The blanket ban on all women from universities comes weeks after they appeared in their high school graduation exams.

It is pertinent to note that the imposed restriction on women students is likely to complicate the Taliban administration's efforts to gain International recognition. Responding to this, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan asked the Taliban-run administration to immediately revoke the decision.