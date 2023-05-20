WATCH | PM Narendra Modi Meets The Indian Diaspora In Japan; Receives Rousing Welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, May 19 met the members of the Indian diaspora in Hiroshima. PM Modi who arrived in Japan for the G7 summit, received a rousing welcome.

#WATCH | Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the Indian diaspora in Hiroshima after unveiling a bust of Mahatma Gandhi.#G7Summit pic.twitter.com/88pZwNwrlp May 20, 2023

Expressing happiness after meeting Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Had an excellent meeting with PM Fumio Kishida this morning. We reviewed the full range of India-Japan relations and also discussed the focus areas of India’s G-20 Presidency and Japan’s G-7 Presidency towards making our planet better.”

PM Modi’s grand welcome

The prime minister was greeted at the airport by senior Japanese and Indian officials upon his arrival in Japan. When he arrived at his hotel, he was greeted warmly by the Indian community. Thanking for the same, Prime Minister tweeted, “I am grateful to Hiroshima’s Indian community for a memorable welcome to the city.”

The area of discussion

According to the news agency ANI, the world leaders agreed on ways to strengthen the bilateral Specific Strategic and Global Partnership.

The discussion reportedly focused on areas of education, skill development, tourism, Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), green hydrogen, high technology, semiconductors, and digital public infrastructure. In addition to it, combating terrorism and reform the United Nations were also discussed.

PM Modi recalls how India celebrates Hiroshima Day

The Prime Minister recalled that the Indian Parliament commemorated Hiroshima Day every year, and noted that Japanese diplomats were always present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a discussion with Japanese leaders spoke about ways to synergise the efforts of their respective G-20 and G-7 Presidencies. He further stressed the need to highlight the concerns and priorities of the Global South.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida exchanged views on contemporary regional developments. They also discussed deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.