'We Need To Be Self-reliant', Says CDS Chauhan On Biggest Lesson From Russia-Ukraine War

Indian Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan stated that the one crucial lesson that the Russia-Ukraine war has given is to be “self-reliant”. The Indian General was addressing the gathering at the eighth edition of the Raisina Dialogue on Friday. Chauhan was part of the panel discussion on “The Old, The New and The Unconventional: Assessing Contemporary Conflicts”. The panel also included Australian Chief of the Defense Force, Angus J. Campbell.

“If you ask me, some of the lessons from this particular war would be that we have to be self-reliant. Actually, that’s the biggest lesson for us (India),” Chauhan said on Friday. "We can’t be dependent on supplies of our weapon systems et cetera from outside. That’s the one big lessons that we can take from this particular conflict,” he added.

During the panel discussion, the Indian CDS reiterated that the current devastating war can be seen from different perspectives. “So you can have a perspective from a political point of view, probably from an economic point of view or a diplomatic point of view. But as an army officer and as a Chief of Defence Staff, I see this war from the point of view of a military practitioner. So, we are looking at what kind of lessons from this particular war are applicable in the Indian context,” Chauhan said at the Friday panel discussion.

The Indian CDS further talked about the important narratives that the arm forces should focus on. “Narratives are important, yes. I cannot deny the significance of narrative because it gives you a notion of victory for the nation. So even a smaller victory can be portrayed as a big victory. So it’s important. But for us soldiers, I think we should also focus on the kinetic aspects of it,” Chauhan concluded.

‘This war will continue', says Australian Chief of Defence

In the panel discussion, the Australian Chief of the Defence Force, Angus J. Campbell gave out his assessment of the Russia-Ukraine war. Campbell praised the solid coalition between the western allies and Ukraine in the Russia-Ukraine war. During the panel discussion, the Australian General called the war a “clash of the wills”. "War is a clash of wills. I assess that this war will continue. I am incredibly impressed by the wide coalition of nations that have come to support Ukraine. But until changes this war will continue," he asserted.