Welcome To Incredible India! PM Modi Shares Glimpses Of India As Stage Set For G20 Summit

Ahead of the G20 Summit slated for September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre in Delhi and as foreign delegates start arriving to attend the Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X that India stands united in welcoming the leaders for the meeting of the G20 grouping. He said, “Welcome to Incredible India! With its rich culture, vibrant heritage & unparalleled hospitality, India stands united in a heartfelt embrace to host global leaders & delegates for the #G20 Summit.”

In the video shared in the post, PM Modi said, “Our ancient scriptures have a saying, ‘Atithi devo bhava (Guests are like Gods). Whether it is music or food, art, culture, the diversity of India is truly majestic. I welcome you all, to incredible India.”

With its rich culture, vibrant heritage & unparalleled hospitality, 🇮🇳 stands united in a heartfelt embrace to host global leaders & delegates for the #G20 Summit.

The G20 Summit is set to take place in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 under India's presidency. The mega event will be attended by prominent world leaders and serve as a platform to address major global challenges.

A look at a few milestones in India's G20 Presidency

In an endeavour to reform and reinforce multilateralism, India revitalised discussions surrounding reforms of International institutions including UN Security Council and Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs). It is during India's presidency that an Independent Expert Group was established to provide recommendations for bolstering MDBs and improving its efficiency in confronting 21st-century challenges.

After the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meeting, a consensus was reached upon creating the Digital Public Infrastructures (DPIs). Also, there was consensus around ‘Cyber Security in the Digital Economy’ and Digital Skills.

The G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) during India’s Presidency supported the launching of Millets And other Ancient Grains International Research Initiative (MAHARISHI), which is an endeavour to establish mechanisms to connect researchers and institutions, encourage information sharing and organise capacity-building activities, among other across the G20 countries.

It is India’s presidency that played host to the inaugural 'Voice of the Global South Summit'. With participation from 125 countries across 10 sessions spanning two days, this landmark event provided a platform for participants to voice the concerns, ideas, challenges, and priorities of the developing world.