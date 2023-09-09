'We're Delighted': African Union Chairperson, SA's Ramaphosa Welcome AU's Inclusion In G20

In a historic development, the African Union (AU) has been accepted as a permanent member of the G20, marking a significant moment in the ongoing G20 summit hosted by India under the theme "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future."

We are delighted that the #G20 has accepted the @_AfricanUnion as a member of the #G20.



Global reconstruction in the wake of the #COVID19 pandemic presents a unique opportunity to accelerate the transition to low-carbon, climate resilient, sustainable societies.



Developing… pic.twitter.com/4u7ThqwRVq September 9, 2023

I welcome the @_AfricanUnion's entry into the #G20 as full member.

This membership, for which we have long been advocating, will provide a propitious framework for amplifying advocacy in favor of the Continent and its effective contribution to meeting global challenges. — Moussa Faki Mahamat (@AUC_MoussaFaki) September 9, 2023

The news was met with enthusiasm and optimism from leaders worldwide. South African President expressed his delight on Twitter, highlighting the opportunity to accelerate the transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient, sustainable societies, especially for developing economies that bear the brunt of climate change. "Climate change, environmental degradation, unsustainable consumption and production, and resource scarcity are challenges that can only be addressed collectively and with a great deal of solidarity," he emphasised. Chairperson of the African Union Commission expressed similar sentiments.

Honoured to welcome the African Union as a permanent member of the G20 Family. This will strengthen the G20 and also strengthen the voice of the Global South. pic.twitter.com/fQQvNEA17o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 9, 2023

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also welcomed the AU's inclusion as a permanent member of the G20, stressing that it would strengthen both the G20 and the voice of the Global South. The decision to include the AU as a permanent member reflects the G20's commitment to inclusivity and global cooperation, consistent with India's message of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which means the world is one family, reads a note on African Union's inclusion into G20.

Here is what else you need to know

The African Union comprises 55 nations, making it the second-largest group of nations within the G20, following the European Union. This inclusion is expected to have far-reaching implications for the global economy, security, and the fight against climate change.

The African continent boasts 60% of the world's renewable energy assets and over 30% of the minerals crucial for renewable and low-carbon technologies. With access to these resources, the AU can play a pivotal role in addressing climate change, an issue it contributes to the least but is affected by the most.

This development signifies a historic milestone in India's foreign policies and elevates the nation's stature as a prominent advocate for the Global South. It underscores the G20 summit's commitment to an inclusive global economy and enhanced security, fostering a cohesive environment where countries support each other, promoting the values of trust and reliance. As the G20 summit in Delhi progresses, the AU's permanent membership brings hope for a more equitable and sustainable world, where all nations work together to address the pressing challenges of our time.