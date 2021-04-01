WFEB To Host WHO Chief, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar & Heads Of State For World Health Day Mega VC

On the occasion of World Health Day, the World Forum for Ethics in Business (WFEB) will be hosting a “throughout-provoking” discussions on the ethical implications and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic with speakers including the World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom, Global Humanitarian Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Pfizer CEO Albert Albert Bourla among many others. WFEB in a statement on March 31 said that the conference will be held on April 7 and will convene over 100 speakers in dedicated keynote panels along with 23 in-depth workshop deliberations.

The theme of the upcoming virtual conference is ‘Changing Paradigms in a Pandemic World: How to regain trust? Health, Happiness & Ethics’ and will live-streamed from 1 PM to 7 PM (CEST). In the official press release, WFEB said the event will be bringing together leading stakeholders from politics, business, academics, and civil societies to challenge the status quo and further seek answers for the citizens in order to get through the COVID-19 pandemic and its challenges. The virtual event will also examine the “tools and best practices” to back the mental health of the people.

WFEB said, “On the occasion of World Health Day, the Brussels-based foundation World Forum for Ethics in Business invites for a thought-provoking discussion on the ethical implications and consequences of the pandemic, the actions required to improve individual health and wellbeing in these unprecedented times, and will seek for a roadmap and best practices to scale-up ethics and values in physical and mental health efforts around the world.” READ | Vardhan inaugurates awareness event on scheme aimed at promoting innovations

List of confirmed speakers

The main topics of discussions will include, “Mental health in the spotlight and how to address it, the ethical and moral leadership crisis revealed by the Covid-19 pandemic, a holistic approach to health and wellbeing, the threat of vaccine nationalism, the role of media, and the impact on sports” along with a detailed discussion by pharmaceutical companies.

The confirmed speakers, according to WFEB statement include, “Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization; Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Founder, World Forum for Ethics in Business & Founder, The Art of Living Foundation; the President of Suriname” and other leaders of European nations and other countries.

Image credits: AP/PTI