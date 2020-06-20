What Is Juneteenth And Why Is It Celebrated? Read On To Find Out

Juneteenth is also known as Freedom Day, Liberation Day and Emancipation Day across America. Every year June 19 is celebrated as Juneteenth. This day has gained even more significance in 2020, due to the BLM protests being held in America, after the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody.

What is Juneteenth?

On June 19, 1865, the announcement was made that tens of thousands of African-Americans in Texas had been emancipated. This closed the door on one of the final chapters of slavery in America. Juneteenth traces its origins back to Galveston in Texas when Union soldiers, led by Major Gen. Gordon Granger landed in the city on June 19, 1865. They arrived with news that the Civil War had finally ended, and slaves were now free to go.

The announcement was made two-and-a-half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation of January 1, 1863, was announced, that freed slaves in all the Confederate States of America. Since then this day was celebrated occasionally until it was revived during the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s. Currently, Juneteenth is recognised as a state holiday in 45 states of America and is being pushed to be made a federal holiday.

Juneteenth Celebration:

Juneteenth became a popular time for family reunions and gatherings in America. Food takes the centre stage in Juneteenth celebrations, as is with most social events. Juneteenth celebration is often commemorated with barbecues and the traditional drink Strawberry Soda and dessert Strawberry Pie.

Red foods such as red rice with tomatoes, watermelon and red velvet cake are also popular. Red foods have their significance in Juneteenth celebration as they represent the blood that was spilt during the days of slavery. In many small towns and cities of America Churches also join in Juneteenth celebration with picnics and special services. Traditional African American music and hymns are also played during these celebrations.

Juneteenth 2020

In 2020, Juneteenth holds a huge significance, with the American society in the grips of protests and the ongoing Black Lives Matter Movement. The Black Lives Matter movement started after the death of George Floyd in police custody, with thousands of Americans taking to the streets, and protesting against police brutality against the African-American community and began demanding reform in the American criminal justice system.

It has become one of the most widespread movements in the world, with thousands of people taking to streets for peaceful protest in several countries outside of America. Hence, Juneteenth carries a lot of importance in the world today. Here are some Instagram posts by celebrities on Juneteenth 2020.