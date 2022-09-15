What Is SCO Summit & What To Expect From PM Modi-Vladimir Putin Key Meeting In Uzbekistan?

The 22nd meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is set to commence in Uzbekistan on Thursday, 15 September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the restricted and extended sessions of the SCO Summit in Samarkand. During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to hold a meeting with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and other leaders on the sidelines of the SCO summit. He is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to ANI, Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov informed that Vladimir Putin will have a meeting with Narendra Modi. It will be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders since the Russian offensive in Ukraine. The meeting between Putin and PM Modi follows their last meeting in New Delhi in December last year when the Russian President travelled to India. The talks between the two leaders comes at a time when the trade turnover between India and Russia has reached $11.5 billion. The statement regarding the trade turnover said, "In the first half of 2022, the trade turnover reached an impressive level of $11.5 billion, adding almost 120% compared to the same period last year," according to TASS.

"Russian President Putin is going to participate in the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. PM Modi is also going. We've already announced that there will be a number of meetings in Samarkand, including with PM Modi," Denis Alipov told ANI.

It is pertinent to mention here that G7 nations have decided to implement a price cap on Russian oil. In response to a question about the price cap coalition, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "India's not a member of the G7 just for the record to be cleared on that deeper discounts, market pricing. We have said this several times on other platforms also that when the Indian entities go out and try to respond to India's needs of energy security and procure oil, they essentially procure it from the market. These are not govt-to-govt purchases that we do."

What to expect in the Putin-Modi meeting?

On September 13, Russia's Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said that Putin will discuss Russian-Indian cooperation with the UN and G20 with PM Modi. According to Ushakov, the two leaders will discuss issues of "strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific Region and cooperation within major multilateral formats, such as the UN, the G20 and the SCO," ANI cited TASS report. He underscored that the meeting between PM Modi and Putin "particularly important" as India will preside in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in December. Ushakov stressed that India will also chair the G20 and lead the SCO in 2023.

"A conversation on international agenda with Modi will also take place, the sides will discuss issues of strategic stability, the situation in the Asia Pacific Region, and, of course, cooperation within major multilateral formats, such as the UN, the G20 and the SCO," Ushakov told TASS.

More about SCO Summit

Notably, the SCO summit in Samarkand will be the first in-person meeting after the last one held before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit will be attended by leaders of SCO member states, observer states, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow and other invited guests, according to press release issued by MEA. Notably, SCO comprises eight member states - India, China, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It includes four Observer states - Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia. Furthermore, SCO comprises six dialogue partners - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Combodia, Nepal, Turkey and Sri Lanka.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP