What Is The G20 Summit? What Is The Relevance Of G20 Declaration? All You Need To Know

The G20 summit is being held in Bali, Indonesia. G20 originally began in 1999, after the Asian financial crisis. The G20 summit is a gathering in which leaders of the world's largest economies come together to discuss global challenges and coordinate policies to overcome those challenges. The G20 summits initially included only finance ministers and central bankers, however, after the 2008 subprime mortgage crisis in the US, which led to the 2008 financial crisis, leaders of the nations started attending the summit.

Over the years, G20 has discussed prominent global challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, Iran's nuclear programme, Syrian civil war, and many other issues. The summit also acts as a hub, as numerous bilateral meetings take place on the sidelines of the summit. The 2022 summit in Bali is being dominated by the Russia-Ukraine war and its economic and humanitarian impact.

Members of G20

The G20 includes the world's 19 largest economies, which includes developed, developing and emerging nations, along with the European Union. The member nations are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States. G20 accounts for 80% of global economic output and represents 60% of the global population.

G20 declaration

G20 declarations are expressions of intent. They do not have any legal force as they are not backed by any international law. If a member nation chooses to work in a manner that is contrary to the G20 declaration, there is nothing that the G20 can do. The G20 declaration is merely a reflection of what all member nations agree on.

G20 does not have any office or staff, and all decisions by G20 are made on the basis of consensus. During the pandemic, G20 nations agreed to suspend debt payments, which provided much needed relief to the balance sheets of many nations.

During the 2021 Rome summit, G20 leaders agreed, in principle, to restructure international corporate taxation, to ensure corporations cannot threaten nations with capital flight. Although the host nation of the 2022 summit, Indonesia, claimed that the three pillars of the 2022 G20 summit will be post pandemic macroeconomic policy: global health architecture, digital transformation, and the sustainable energy transition, the Russia Ukraine war has dominated the summit.

It has been reported that the 2022 declaration is being stuck over the issue of Russia-Ukraine war. Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has claimed that the US is attempting to politicise the G20 declaration.