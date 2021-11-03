WHO Approval Of COVAXIN Comes After PM Modi Interceded With DG Dr Tedros: Sources

In a massive development that has been much awaited, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday has approved COVAXIN for emergency use. The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), while going ahead with the approval, recommended the use of the vaccine in two doses among all groups starting 18 and above. It is pertinent to note here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the G20 Summit in Glasgow had raised the issue with the WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus while urging to push for the approval of the same.

PM Modi had pushed for COVAXIN approval at COP 26

PM Modi also during his address at the COP 26 had stated that India was ready to put up a fight to diminish COVID concerns and announced India would produce 5 billion COVID vaccines by the end of 2022. The WHO's decision is key as it allows people inoculated with Covaxin to enter those countries that accept WHO-approved vaccines, while it will also pave the way for India to export the vaccine to more countries. Approval for Covaxin had earlier been delayed on multiple occasions, with Bharat Biotech asked for additional information by the approving authorities.

WHO approves COVAXIN for EUL

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on Wednesday recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to the WHO. On October 26, the TAG had sought "additional clarifications" from Bharat Biotech to conduct a final "risk-benefit assessment" for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine.

🆕 WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to #COVAXIN® (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/dp2A1knGtT — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 3, 2021

