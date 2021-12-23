WHO Chief Critical Of 'Blanket Booster Programs', Bats For Equitable Vaccine Distribution

Blanket booster dose programs for COVID-19 are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than end it, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Wednesday.

"Blanket booster programs are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate," said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

His statement comes amid the rapid spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant which has forced many countries to announce booster doses for their population.

Tedros noted that the vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths were taking place among "unvaccinated people, not un-boosted people". "And we must be very clear that the vaccines we have to remain effective against both the Delta & Omicron variants," he said.

He further stated that while vaccines have saved many lives this year, their unequal sharing has also cost many lives. In 2021, 3.5 million people were lost to COVID-19, he said, advising everyone to take extra precautions as the new omicron variant advances.

Tedros said the global priority must be to support all countries to reach the 40% vaccination target as quickly as possible, and 70% target by the middle of 2022.

"No country can boost its way out of the pandemic. And boosters cannot be seen as a ticket to go ahead with planned celebrations, without the need for other precautions," he warned.

Tedros further said that while some countries are rolling out blanket booster programs, only half of WHO’s member states have been able to reach the target of vaccinating 40% of populations by the end of this year, because of distortions in global supply.

WHO chief calls for equitable distribution of vaccines

Tedros renewed a call for manufacturers and other countries to prioritize the COVAX program to get doses to needier nations and work together to support those who are furthest behind.

"If enough vaccines were administered globally this year, then the 40% target could have been reached in every country by September, had there been equitable distribution of vaccines through COVAX and AVAT."

"We’re encouraged that supply is improving. Today, COVAX shipped its 800 millionth vaccine dose. Half of those doses have been shipped in the past three months. Our projections show that supply should be sufficient to vaccinate the entire global adult population and to give boosters to high-risk populations, by the first quarter of 2022. However, only later in 2022 will supply be sufficient for extensive use of boosters in all adults," he said.