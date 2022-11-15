On the sidelines of the G20 summit, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his cooperation with WHO in hosting and constructing the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine. Taking to Twitter, the WHO chief said, “Thank you #India Prime Minister @narendramodi for your collaboration with @WHO on hosting and building the global traditional health centre.” He later added, “Together for #HealthForAll!”

PM Modi laid the foundation for the Global Centre in April

Earlier, in the month of April, PM Modi laid the foundation for the Global Centre in Jamnagar, which is a collaborative initiative with the WHO. The GCTM or Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will establish itself as an international hub of global wellness and will be considered to be the first and only global outpost center for traditional medicine worldwide.

Prime Minister Modi in his address said that this is a homage to both India's commitment and possibilities in the field of traditional medicine.

Notably, WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, the Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, and the Union Minister for AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal, all attended the inaugural event.

Furthermore, PM Modi continued by saying that GCTM can create a comprehensive treatment plan for particular diseases in which the patient can receive the advantages of both contemporary and traditional therapy. This center has the ability to host an annual festival of traditional medicine that the majority of doctors from across the world will attend. PM Modi underlined that the GCTM should mobilise resources for research.

PM Modi on G20 summit in Bali

Meanwhile, in his speech at the significant G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed his call for an end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and said that the international community must work together to find a way to put the country back on the path of diplomacy and a ceasefire. PM Modi reiterated India's position on the horrific conflict by comparing it to how the Second World War devastated the whole globe and noted how the leaders of the day made a concerted effort to pursue a path of peace.

PM Modi expressed his confidence that New Delhi will send a clear message to the global leaders about the value of peace when they convene in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi as Indonesia is set to pass over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali conference. PM Modi remarked at the G20 Summit, "I am confident that next year when the G20 meets in the holy land of Buddha and Gandhi, we will all agree to convey a strong message of peace to the world."