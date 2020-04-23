'Make No Mistake, We Have A Long Way To Go': WHO Chief Admits Uncomfortable Covid Truth

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday warned that the virus will be around for a long time. During a virtual press conference in Geneva, Adhanhom further warned that most of the countries in the world are still in their early stages of tackling the crisis. He added that some countries who had thought of having the virus under control, are witnessing a resurgence in the cases.

According to him, the UN health agency had declared a global emergency in good time on January 30, as it gave time for the countries to respond. During the conference, he said, "Make no mistake: We have a long way to go."

Read: Teacher sets up workspace on tree to conduct online classes amid COVID lockdown

'COVID-19 vaccine months away': WHO

On March 28, in a massive and worrying statement, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that the vaccine for coronavirus will still take at least 12 to 18 months. Speaking about the vaccine, he had said, "One of the most important areas of international cooperation is research and development. A vaccine is still at least 12 to 18 months away. In the meantime, we recognise that there is an urgent need for therapeutics to treat patients and save lives."

Read: Funding blocked, under-fire WHO chief Tedros goes on Trump-esque monosyllabic tweet-spree

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in China's Wuhan, at present, there are around 2,637,414 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 184,204 people. In a ray of hope, around 717,625 people are also reported to have recovered.

Read: First Lady Savita Kovind stitches face masks for shelter homes in a fight against COVID-19

Read: COVID-19: MCGM directs all hospital authorities to extend contract period of employees