WHO Committee To Meet Today Over COVID-19 Booster Shot Efficacy Amid Omicron Spread

The World Health Organization's (WHO) Strategic Advisory groups of experts is scheduled to meet today on immunogenicity, effectiveness, safety, evidence, and consideration for booster dose vaccination. This comes amid rising concern over the new COVID-19 variant Omicron and its spread. Meanwhile, the United States has been encouraging its citizens to take booster shots.

WHO's Strategic Advisory groups of experts to meet today:

WHO's Strategic Advisory groups of experts to meet today on immunogenicity, effectiveness, safety, evidence, and consideration for booster dose vaccination.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/V05wevmwKa — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2021

US promotes COVID-19 booster shot:

Recently in December, White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci had said that the lab studies strongly suggest that COVID-19 booster shots may provide cross-protection against a “wide range” of Coronavirus variants, noting that it has not been proven yet. Booster shots “markedly” enhance the level of the antibody titers against all kinds of the variants of SARS-CoV-2, Fauci told a White House press briefing, on Friday. Booster shots increase the so-called memory B cells and T cells, a line of defence produced by the immune system to fend off a virus, according to US top infectious diseases expert Fauci. Omicron variant had first appeared in a specimen collected on 9 November and was reported from South Africa, as per the WHO.

A day prior to Fauci's statement, US President Joe Biden unveiled new actions aiming to combat COVID-19 amid the emergence of the new Omicron variant of the novel virus. The White House released details of Biden's plans in advance of the speech at the National Institutes of Health, where the President will announce booster shots against COVID-19 for all adults as well as free at-home testing for all Americans. The announcement will come as an enhanced vaccine availability but lack of major restrictions has fuelled the blasphemous rise in cases with over 1 lakh infections on November 30.

India's decision on booster shots: More experiments needed

In the latest update, IMA has called for booster shots for healthcare workers amid Omicron concerns. Meanwhile, the Indian SARS-COV-2 genome consortium (INSACOG), last week clarified that more scientific data is required on COVID-19 booster shot capabilities while the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) are monitoring the research. In its earlier briefing, INSACOG had said that those above 40 years or those at high risk/exposure may be considered as a priority for the booster shots.