WHO Convenes 75th World Health Assembly; Discusses Russia-Ukraine War, COVID-19 Pandemic

World Health Organization (WHO) has started the pivotal 75th 'World Health Assembly' with representatives from health ministries of countries worldwide, in Geneva, Switzerland. The global health agency's annual assembly is being held from May 22 to 28 and is convened by 194 member states.

The meeting will focus on making critical decisions on health policies. Among the agenda of the discussion is the Ukraine war, its impact on the spread of diseases, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic that needs inclusive health emergency preparedness, response and resilience (HEPR) architecture.

War, hunger & disease are old friends. More than pandemics, war shakes & shatters the foundations on which previously stable societies stood; & it leaves scars that can take years to heal. There can be no health without peace #WHA75pic.twitter.com/3ueBzwtisw — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 23, 2022

The theme of this year’s WHO Health Assembly is 'health for peace, peace for health.' WHO is slated to focus on the health emergencies that have international reach and need the coordinating role of WHO in responding to such events. The meeting kicked off with high-level segment speeches from the elected Health Assembly President, Heads of State, special guests, and an address by the WHO Director-General and the presentation of the Director-General’s Health Awards.

On May 22, WHO conducted a series of strategic roundtables at The Palais de Nations hall that brought together delegates, experts from WHO, partner agencies and civil society to discuss current priorities and next solutions on vital issues for global public health.

Event to address WHO's multilateral response to health emergencies

Experts on Monday highlighted what the world needs from WHO and, in particular, its role leading the multilateral response to health emergencies, and the way it is currently funded. In January 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic peaked globally, WHO's Working Group on Sustainable Financing was set up to draft substantive recommendations that went on to be discussed at this assembly. This year, the event included the formal launch of ‘A Healthy Return: investing in a sustainably financed WHO’, the new WHO investment case.

During the course of the meeting, WHO will spotlight the Results Report 2020-2021 ‘For a Safer, Healthier and Fairer world’ as an example of the commitment of the Secretariat to enhanced accountability and transparency.

WHO's roundtable discussions convened by global health leaders addressed determinants of health, and common goods for the citizens of the world. These include health and social care; planning and investment in health-determining sectors; specific policy actions and economic levers to support strategic public budgets and investment in state capacity for “Health for All”, and investment in institutions and human development.

The event will also highlight WHO’s future role in convening and engaging across different sectors, and with global economic and financial leaders and organizations. Health leaders at this year's meeting will discuss why radical reorientation of health systems toward primary health care are "crucial." The health agency will learn how the major international financial institutions, bilateral donors and nongovernmental organizations fund and support countries in reorienting their health systems. Draft of the Director-General’s proposals for strengthening health emergency preparedness, response and resilience that was published earlier will also be discussed.

Image: AP/twitter/WHO