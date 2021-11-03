Last Updated:

WHO DG, Chief Scientist Congratulate India As WHO Approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

WHO Director-General and Chief Scientist congratulated India after the international health agency approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

WHO

Image: AP/Twitter


As the World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for emergency use, the international health agency's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Wednesday congratulated India for the vaccine approval.

WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to Twitter and reacted to Covaxin emergency nod: 

The WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan hailed India for the successful vaccination programme in the country.

WHO approves Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) on Wednesday recommended Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status for Bharat Biotech COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The WHO has subsequently approved Covaxin for emergency use. 

The TAG on October 26 had sought "additional clarifications" from the company for Covaxin to conduct a final "risk-benefit assessment" for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine. "The Technical Advisory Group of WHO has recommended Emergency Use Listing status for Covaxin," a source told PTI.

The TAG-EUL is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure. In June, the company said it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India. 

Why WHO's approval is important for Covaxin?

The WHO's approval for Covaxin would facilitate international travel for those inoculated with it to countries where a vaccination certificate for WHO-approved vaccines is mandatory. It also opens avenues for Bharat Biotech to export Covaxin.

Image: AP/Twitter

