WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Arrives In New Delhi For G20 Summit

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of International Labour Organization (IL0), Gilbert F. Houngbo, as well as the Asian Development Bank's Masatsugu Asakawa arrived in New Delhi on Saturday, to attend the G20 Summit on the invitation of India. They were among the first delegates that arrived in the capital on September 9, early morning. The delegates will attend the G20 Leaders' Summit held between September 9-10 at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

Ahead of the key forum, the World Health Organization announced a new Global Initiative on Digital Health (GIDH) at India's Health Minister’s Meeting of the G20 Summit. The WHO-managed network would provide a platform for the implementation of the Global Strategy on Digital Health 2020–2025. "WHO serves as the Secretariat for the strategy implementation to converge and convene global standards, best practices and resources to fast track digital health system transformation," the health agency noted.

“We thank the G20 countries and the India G20 Presidency for recognizing WHO’s unique role and strengths in this area and supporting the establishment of the new GIDH network,” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General said at the launch.

WHO 'committed to working with countries to strengthen their capacities'

India’s Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Continued support and collaboration of the G20, development partners and international organizations will be necessary to accomplish together what none of us can do alone. WHO is committed to working with countries to strengthen their capacities and to improve access to quality-assured digital solutions for a healthier, safer, fairer future.”

India's G20 Presidency is aimed at promoting the universal sense of 'one-ness' based on its theme - 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'," Prime Minister Narendra Modi had informed. The forum aims to ensure the "inclusive growth and development" of the developing nations, with a focus on women empowerment, and bringing women to the fore, and in leading positions, in order to boost socio-economic development and achievement of the Global South and the world. The priority of the summit will be to "continue pressing for reformed multilateralism that creates more accountable, inclusive just, equitable and representative multipolar international system that is fit for addressing the challenges in the 21st century," according to the Ministry of External Affairs.