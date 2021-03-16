WHO Experts To Meet On AstraZeneca's COVID Shots As Several Countries Suspend Vaccine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that its vaccine safety committee will meet on Tuesday to discuss reports of blood clots in people who had been given AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. This comes after several European countries suspended the use of AstraZeneca vaccine as a precautionary measure in response to the reports of blood clots in recipients. WHO said that it does not necessarily mean the incidents are linked to the vaccine, calling the investigation a “routine practice”.

“This does not necessarily mean these events are linked to vaccination, but it’s routine practice to investigate them, and it shows that the surveillance system works and that effective controls are in place. WHO’s Advisory Committee on Vaccine Safety has been reviewing the available data, is in close contact with the European Medicines Agency and will meet tomorrow,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom said at a media briefing on Monday. READ | Spain suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine

European countries, including France, Germany, and Italy suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine on Monday, at least until the investigation into the reported blood clots cases is complete. Denmark and Austria have reported one case each of AstraZeneca vaccine recipients who died due to blood clot. Spain, Portugal and Slovenia have also suspended the use of AstraZeneca vaccine.

What did EMA & AstraZeneca said?

However, AstraZeneca and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have insisted that the vaccine is safe and that there is no connection between the jabs and blood clots cases. According to reports, there have been 30 confirmed cases of blood clots across Europe out of the five million doses administered so far.

“Events involving blood clots, some with unusual features such as low numbers of platelets, have occurred in a very small number of people who received the vaccine. Many thousands of people develop blood clots annually in the EU for different reasons. The number of thromboembolic events overall in vaccinated people seems not to be higher than that seen in the general population,” EMA said in a statement on Monday.

The EMA said it is working closely with the company and experts in blood disorders, including with other health authorities such as the United Kingdom’s MHRA, which has an experience of administering 11 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

