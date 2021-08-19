After the United States started preparing for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for Americans to protect people from emerging new variants, the World Health Organization (WHO) expressed concerns as several poor countries are still behind in the vaccination process. According to WHO's Dr Soumya Swaminathan, the booster shot that will be administered to those who are fully vaccinated will result in the emergence of new variants as billions are still unvaccinated.

Dr. Michael Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies chief, said: “If we think about this in terms of an analogy, we’re planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while we’re leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket.”

WHO officials Dr Swaminathan has clearly stated that there is no data that indicates the need for booster shots. Addressing a news conference in Geneva, she expressed more understanding for a recent US decision to administer boosters to people with weaker immune systems. Meanwhile, US authorities have already started preparations to provide coronavirus booster injections as early as next month. Sources state the Biden administration authorities are developing a strategy to prescribe booster doses in eight months after people receiving their second dosage. The proposal hasn't been completed yet, but an announcement may be made as soon as this week.

Early instances of booster doses

Biden administration officials have previously mentioned the Booster injections as a potential option, yet they've only been approved for immunocompromised patients. Last week, Rochelle Walensky, head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, advised that Americans wait until they are entitled to a booster shot. According to one source, High-risk groups, such as front-line employees and the aged person, would receive booster injections first, allowing them to reach the 8-month milestone the quickest.

Biden called for all individuals to be eligible by April 19, while several states had already done so. A booster wouldn't even be available for them until January for those who started immunisation when eligibility was completely opened on April 19. Though there are certain doubtful scenarios, the booster shots would be provided to people who received Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccination. The injection was just approved in February, so users wouldn't be entitled to boosters before late October at the latest if the eight-month schedule holds. According to the sources, the government is awaiting data before deciding how to move with J&J.

(With AP inputs)