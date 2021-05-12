'WHO Has Credibility Problem': Expert Panel's Push For More WHO Powers Comes Under Scanner

In a key development, an independent panel of experts, which was brought together to review the World Health Organization's response to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, and the events that followed thereafter, asserted that the UN agency should be granted the 'right to access' in countries to investigate the emerging outbreaks. This would give the agency more power, and in return, take away some liberties from the member states in this regard.

The expert panel, in its reports published on Wednesday, also pinned the blame on the countries worldwide for a lackadaisical response to COVID-19, asserting that most waited for the pandemic to spread until it was too late to contain it, leading to catastrophic results. Further in the report, the panel pointed out that the world lacked a global leadership and restrictive global health laws, which proved to be a hindrance in WHO's response to the pandemic.

The report did not go down well with many, who many went on to slam the panel, which they claimed was constituted by WHO itself and was not as independent as it made out to be. They questioned the panel and its report for shifting the blame that was truly deserved by the health agency to the countries of the world and their leaders.

Experts' opinion- WHO has a credibility problem

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Chairman of Manipal Global Education Services (MaGE) Mohandas Pai asserted that WHO has a problem of credibility. Pointing out that the health agency was working under the influence of China, he recalled how a team of the agency went to Wuhan and came back with a bland report with no blame for the outbreak of the pandemic targeted towards China.

He concluded, "The fact that they were not talking about the COVID crisis in respect to Wuhan, made it very evident that they were getting influenced." Highlighting that it is the only organization in the world that has the responsibility to act in such circumstances, to coordinate and mitigate the effects, he added, "The world needs WHO, and the world needs it to be a credible organization. It has to restore its credibility, and that's the challenge today."

Another eminent personality, scientist Anand Ranganathan went on to highlight the blunders committed by the health agency since the outbreak. "The role of WHO in this whole fiasco is very shocking from day 1, and we do not have sufficient time to recount", he said, and then went on to list them one by one. "First they said there is no human to human transmission. Neither did they warn the world nor asked China to close itself down and since the outbreak in September 2019, we waited for 2-3 months, and by that time people had traveled to and fro from Wuhan and other places in China, leading to a massive spread." Recalling the time after the spread, he blamed the agency for consistently giving wrong information.

"If there is anything as International Court of Justice, it should pull up the WHO," he said

(Credit-WHO/@Twitter/PTI)