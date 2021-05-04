WHO Highlights COVAX Urgently Needs 20 Million COVID Vaccine Jabs As Demand Soars In India

The World Health Organisation (WHO) informed on Monday that COVAX urgently needs 20 million jabs to cover interruptions in supply triggered by increased demands for COVID vaccine doses in India, which is the main supplier of the AstraZeneca vaccines. The nation is currently going through a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with a massive shortage of oxygen supply and vaccine jabs.

In a press release, the WHO said, "COVAX urgently needs 20 million doses during the second quarter of 2021 to cover interruptions in supply triggered by increased demands for vaccines in India where COVAX’s main supplier of the AstraZeneca product is based."

Last month, WHO had said that as per the agreement between Gavi and the Serum Institute of India ( SII) will provide the Covishield vaccine to COVAX to be distributed to 64 lower-income economies participating in the Gavi COVAX AMC (advance market commitment), alongside its commitments to the Indian government. The agreement also included funding to support an increase in manufacturing capacity. India is also a participant in the Gavi COVAX AMC initiative. SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said his firm has orders from the India government to supply 11 crore more doses over the next few months on top of 15 crore already supplied.

COVID Tally In India

According to Health Ministry data, the single-day rise of 3,68,147 COVID-19 infections and 3,417 fatalities pushed the country's tally of cases to 1,99,25,604 and the death toll to 2,18,959 on Monday. India continues to record more than 3 lakh COVID-19 fresh cases every 24 hours. On Sunday, the Union Health Ministry recorded 3,68,147 new COVID-19 cases, which took that total tally to 1,99,25,604. In the last 24 hours, as many as, 3,417 scummed to the COVID-19 infection, taking the death toll to 2,18,959. A total of 16,29,3003 people recovered from the virus on Sunday. As per officials, there are 34,13,642 active COVID-19 cases currently in India. The vaccination mark has reached 15,71,98,207. On May 1, India started the new phase of vaccination where people above the age of 18 started getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.