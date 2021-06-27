WHO Representative Says Delta Plus Strain Calls For Urgent Measures, Including Vaccination

Highly transmissible Delta plus variant of the SARS-COV-2 calls for urgent measures including vaccination, a top World Health Organisation (WHO) official has asserted. Melita Vujnovic, who serves as WHO representative to Russia, warned that just masks were “not enough with Delta” and that safety protocols needed to be paired with vaccines in order to fight the more contagious strain. Speaking at Soloviev Live YouTube show, she also called for urgent action saying a failure to act immediately could lead to another lockdown.

"Vaccination plus masks, because just a vaccine is not enough with 'Delta.' We need to make an effort over a short period of time, otherwise there would be a lockdown," Vujnovic said.

She explained that vaccination is essential because it lowers the probability of spreading the virus and lowers the risks of severe disease. However, "additional measures" will probably be required as well, Vujnovic warned. Her warning came as the global caseload of COVID-19 surged to 181,616,480 out of whom 3,934,258 have died and 166,124,078 have recovered,

India has discovered multiple cases of the Delta Plus or 'AY.1' variant of coronavirus. Earlier this week, the first death associated with the Delta Plus variant was reported in Madhya Pradesh. Today, Chandigarh reported the first case of the Delta Plus COVID-19 variant. Several cases of Delta Plus have been reported in states including Tamil Nadu, MP, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and others.

'Delta plus' variant

As per scientific researches, the Delta plus variant is a mutation of the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, which was first discovered in India and has been one of the variants behind the deadly second wave. WHO officials had earlier cautioned that the variant B.1.617.2 is likely to cause more severe symptoms, although more reattach is needed in that area. Meanwhile, the global health agency is also actively tracking the recently emerged “delta plus” variant. The current variant of interest, Delta Plus is a highly virulent mutation of the Delta virus that has been detected in India. The strain has been circulating in Europe since March.

Image: Mission_Russian/Twitter/Pixabay