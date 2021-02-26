WHO Says Coronavirus Cases Are Falling Globally, Warns About The Variant Spread

Global coronavirus infections have fallen by 16 percent in a week, and the rate of hospitalization and death toll has also declined across several countries of the world, WHO said in its latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past few weeks, there has been a significant decline in the novel coronavirus caseload figures that dipped by 500,000 cases across different regions, exempt Europe, which is still in the grip of the virus, the global health agency stated. WHO’s analysis was made as the global death toll from the coronavirus recorded was more than 2.3 million as of Thursday. At least 2.7 million cases of new coronavirus infections were registered worldwide last week, which pushed the overall confirmed cases to 108 million.

“Five-out-of-six regions reported a double-digit percentage drop in the number of new cases, with Russia recording an 11 percent decrease, the United States a 23 percent drop, and the United Kingdom a 27 percent fall,” the WHO said at a COVID-19 briefing. The fall in the overall infection trajectory was noted across Iran, Iraq, India, and Indonesia, majorly. In South Africa, cases and fatalities dipped by 25 and 30 percent. Further, WHO added, that the infections surged across the Eastern Mediterranean region and South East Asia by just 7 and 2 percent, respectively. WHO, however, cautioned that the new mutants of coronavirus were spreading at a faster rate worldwide, raising concerns over the three COVID-19 strains from UK, South Africa, and Brazil. And until recently, the variant discovered in California elevated fears regarding the faster transmission of disease, and an additional worry that it may be 'less susceptible’ to the available vaccines.

"I hope everyone is taking comfort in the fact that we can drive #COVID19 transmission down & have possibility to control transmission with our individual-level actions if we are enabled to do so"-Dr @mvankerkhove about proven tools to control virus variants & challenges ahead ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/q7fy5jSlcB — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 25, 2021

Read: COVID-19: Brazil Signs Deal With India's Bharat Biotech For 20 Million Vaccine Doses

Read: German Health Minister On COVID Vaccine Goal

"Last week saw the lowest number of reported weekly cases since October”, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) told journalists at a regular press briefing in Geneva. Additionally, noting a nearly 50% drop in the year 2021, he said “how we respond to this trend is what matters now."

UK variant in 46 countries

“UK variant (VOC 202012/01) is now present in 94 countries across all regions – eight more than the previous week,” WHO said. It added, “the South African variant (VOC202012/02) has been traced in 46 countries, an increase of two, while the Brazilian/Japanese variant (P.1) is present in 21 countries, up by six.” In a separate report, WHO noted that the number of people infected with VOC 202012/01 “has increased in the past weeks, indicating community transmission in a number of countries”. WHO also expressed worries about the EU nations, which it said, continues to experience “high or increasing” infection rates among older age groups “and/or high death rates”.

Read: Biden Admin Believes WHO Is Vital To Contain COVID Pandemic: Kamala Harris Tells Tedros

Read: WHO Secures 40 Million COVID-19 Doses For Poorer Nations, Announces Chief Tedros