WHO To Test 3 Drugs For Use Against Coronavirus & Efficacy On Hospitalised COVID Patients

Amid never-ending speculation over vaccines against COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on August 11 stated the UN health organ is set to test three drugs used for other ailments to see if they help patients sickened by SARS-CoV-2. The WHO asserted that the drugs are more likely to cut down days at hospitals rather than preventing contraction with the virus.

In a statement, the agency said the 3 drugs would be adopted into the next phase of its ongoing global research into identifying potential treatments for COVID-19. The drugs have been chosen by an independent panel based on the probability of eliminating risks of deaths in people hospitalised for the coronavirus.

'More accessible & effective drug against COVID-19, a critical need': WHO

WHO's ongoing study into COVID-19 treatments previously assessed four drugs. As per the findings, the agency determined that Remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine did not help people get hospitalised with the virus. WHO's research includes thousands of researchers in hundreds of hospitals in over 52 nations. The drugs include artesunate, a malaria drug, the cancer drug imatinib, infliximab, currently used in people with diseases of the immune system.

WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Finding more effective and accessible therapeutics for COVID-19 patients remains a critical need."

WHO urges developed countries to eliminate 'disgraceful' COVID-19 vaccine inequity

On August 10, a representative and senior advisor to the Director-General Tedros, Dr Bruce Aylward said that the UN health agency has urged developed countries to eliminate 'disgraceful' COVID-19 vaccine inequity in the world. He further mentioned the need to "get serious" about global distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccine programs and criticised countries' hegemony in hogging vaccine access.

The WHO has wished for at least 10% vaccination for every country. Furthermore, it has chalked a plan for about 40% vaccination by the end of this year and 70% by September 2022. Meanwhile, talking about the essentiality of booster shots Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for medicine, vaccine, and pharmaceutical access, said that there is no "scientific evidence" for mandatory booster or third dose so far. Putting her faith in the WHO-approved vaccines, Simao said, the level of protection offered by the vaccines paints a cogent picture for the elimination of the third dose.