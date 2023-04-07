On the occasion of World Health Day, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has unveiled a photo exhibition in Ville de Genève, Geneva that tells the story of WHO and global health around the world, for the past several decades. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, he wrote: "Tomorrow is #WorldHealthDay and our #WHO75 birthday. To mark the occasion, we opened a photo exhibition that tells the story of @WHO and global health around the world, for the last 7.5 decades. I'm grateful to Mayor @ChappuisM and @VilleDeGeneve for their support." With the tweet, he has attached a small video and a few photographs of the event.

Tomorrow is #WorldHealthDay and our #WHO75 birthday. To mark the occasion, we opened a photograph exhibition that tells the story of @WHO and global health around the world, for the last 7.5 decades. I'm grateful to Mayor @ChappuisM and @VilleDeGeneve for their support. pic.twitter.com/Q6f5TtlYkt April 6, 2023

In a separate tweet, he wrote: "To mark the #WHO75 anniversary, we invite everyone living in or visiting @VilleDeGeneve to enjoy @WHO’s Picturing Health exhibition through early May. We are proud guests of this city and nation." In the attached video, one can witness the row of photos displayed from various years. The gallery depicts the efforts of the WHO staff and organisation in various countries.

To mark the #WHO75 anniversary, we invite everyone living in or visiting @VilleDeGeneve to enjoy @WHO’s Picturing Health exhibition through early May.



We are proud guests of this city and nation. pic.twitter.com/b9sKpNoXas — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 6, 2023

World health day and WHO@75

This year, World Health Organisation has observed its 75th anniversary on Friday. In 1948, nations around the world united to create the specialised agency with the objective of advancing public health, protecting the planet, and supporting the vulnerable, with the ultimate goal of enabling people everywhere to achieve optimal health and wellness. Hence the day is also observed as World Health Day. WHO has also been promoting two hashtags #HealthForAll and #WHO75. The anniversary of the WHO has aimed to reflect on "the past 70 years of accomplishments in public health, driven by scientific research and international co-operation across various cultures and nations, as per the WHO press statement. Furthermore, this would provide a chance to promote the initiative that would address upcoming health challenges, resulting in better well-being and longer, healthier lives for all.

