WHO Warns Against Easing Of COVID Curbs: 'It Will Make Room For More Coronavirus Variants'

As high transmission of Delta variant of COIVD-19 is observed across the globe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) suggested countries to vaccinate people and continue to follow pandemic prevention guidelines. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that "we must use tailored public health & social measures in combination with vaccine equity to stop the transmission".

There's a lot of concern about the #COVID19 Delta variant - the most transmissible one identified so far. We must use tailored public health & social measures in combination with #VaccinEquity to stop the transmission.

It’s quite simple: less transmission, less variants. pic.twitter.com/u9ZnVIS2ej — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 25, 2021

WHO on the transmission of the Delta variant

Dr Tedros said, "There is currently a lot of concerns about the delta variant and WHO is concerned too". He said that the Delta COVID variant is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far and, it has been reported in at least 85 countries across the world. He said that the transmission rate is very high among unvaccinated people.

WHO points at countries' decision to ease lockdown restrictions as the prime reason for the high transmission rate of the Coronavirus variant.

"People tend to forget the rules and don't wear masks or maintain physical distance as there is no lockdown. This behaviour can make room for more variants of COVID and increase the transmission rate," said Dr Tedros.

COVID variant impact on the world

WHO further stated that, if the transmission rate of the virus increases then there will be a high demand for hospital beds, and further stress on doctors and health workers. Failure in the health system can increase the risk of deaths.

People must continue to follow COVID-19 prevention protocol like wearing masks, sanitising hands regularly, maintaining social distancing even after receiving the jab.

Even after getting vaccinated against #COVID19, keep taking precautions to protect family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Z8GWj9bJBs — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 25, 2021

More fresh variants are expected to emerge as it is the nature of the virus to evolve periodically. Therefore, prevention is the only remedy to stop the transmission of the Coronavirus.

The WHO has advised everyone to use all tools at our disposal to prevent transmission.

The Director-General of WHO has said, "Tailored and consistent use of public health and social measures in combination with equitable vaccination".

COVID situation across the world

To date, a total of 181,186,017 COVID cases have been reported across the globe with 165,772,239 recoveries and 3,925,227 deaths.

The COVID-19 has affected 220 countries and territories.

The Delta Variant virus cases are highly reported in Israel, Sydney and Indonesia.

(Image credit: PTI/AP)