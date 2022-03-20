WHO Warns Against Misinformation Around COVID-19, Says Omicron Isn't 'the Last Variant'

As COVID-19 cases surge in many countries across the world, the misinformation surrounding it also peaks. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Saturday said that there is certain ‘misinformation’ around the virus that is causing a lot of confusion among people, warning that the disease shouldn't be taken lightly.

"We have huge amounts of misinformation that's out there," WHO COVID-19 Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove said on Saturday in WHO's press brief. A significant reduction in testing occurred worldwide last week, with an 8% increase in cases being detected. More than 11 million cases were reported despite a significant reduction in testing occurring worldwide. Amid this sudden surge, WHO flagged misformation regarding the current COVID-19 variant.

Maria Van Kerkhove, who is also an infectious disease epidemiologist said, "We have huge amounts of misinformation that's out there." Kerkhove specifically underlined the three major pieces of misinformation regarding the current variant, Omicron.

"The misinformation that Omicron is mild. Misinformation that the pandemic is over. Misinformation that this is the last variant that we will have to deal with," Maria Van Kerkhove informed.

8% increase in cases worldwide

Speaking about the vaccines, Maria Van Kerkhove said, "COVID-19 vaccines remain incredibly effective at preventing severe disease and death, including against Omicron." However, she also said that worldwide COVID-19 testings have reduced. "Our ability to track Omicron is compromised because testing is reduced. You can't sequence those who you do not test," Kerkhove said.

“We still have Omicron which is transmitting at a very intense level around the world. We have sub-lineages of Omicron BA.1 and BA.2. BA.2 is more transmissible, and this is the most transmissible variant we have seen of the SARS-COV2 virus to date", Kerkhove pointed out. She warned that with an increase in cases "you will see an increase in hospitalizations & that in turn has translated into increased deaths... primarily in people not vaxxed or partially vaxxed."

Another WHO official in the same briefing said, "Omicron will pick up pockets of susceptibility & survive in those pockets for months & months until another pocket of susceptibility opens up."

Surge in China

China on Saturday reported two COVID-19 deaths, the first since January 2021, amid a rise in coronavirus cases stirring authorities to rule out relaxing the much-criticised "dynamic zero-COVID" policy of limiting international travel to control the latest outbreak. The latest swell in cases in the last few weeks was a two year high in the country, denting official claims of China being one of the best performers in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virus was prevalent in 15 provincial-level regions, while cases continue to remain high in Jilin province which reported 1,674 cases on Saturday.