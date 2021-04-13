WHO Warns Coronavirus Pandemic 'a Long Way From Over', Urges To Follow Safety Measures

Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic was “a long way from over” despite the fact that over 780 million doses of the vaccine have been administered across the world. However, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyasus suggested that proven public measures like social distancing and hand hygiene could bring the infection under control. In addendum, he also said that “confusion” and “complacency” in the society are only deriving transmission of the virus and costing lives.

Since initially being detected in December 2019, the SARS-CoV-2 virus has now infected over 136,700,489 people and killed 2,946,803 across boundaries. Additionally, it has obliterated the social and economic lives of all countries- developed and developing alike. According to the latest tally by John Hopkins University, the US remains the most affected state reporting over 31,268,132 cases. It is followed by India, which is currently witnessing its second wave registering over 13,689,453 cases and Brazil, with over 354,617 cases.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Geneva, Dr Tedros, stressed that while more than 780 million doses of vaccine have now been administered globally, the threat of infection still remains. “Vaccines are a powerful tool but not the only tool,” he said. He then went on to urge people to follow tried and tested public safety measures adding that confusion, complacency and inconsistency in the measures are only driving transmissions and killing people.

'Physical distancing works'

“Physical distancing works. Masks work. Hand hygiene works. Ventilation works. Surveillance, testing, contact tracing, isolation, supportive quarantine, and compassionate care all work to stop infections and save lives,” he added.

The global health expert also cautioned that COVID-19 was disease and not flu adding that healthy people have died from it. He also said that the long term consequence of the disease is still not fully understood. While Ghebreyesus warned that the pandemic is a long way from over, he reckoned that the world had a multitude of reasons to be optimistic.

“The decline in cases and deaths during the first two months of the year shows that this virus and its variants can be stopped. With a concerted effort to apply public health measures alongside equitable vaccination, we could bring this pandemic under control in a matter of months,” he said adding that “whether we do or not comes down to the decisions and the actions that governments and individuals make every day. The choice is ours.”

