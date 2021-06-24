WHO Warns Delta Coronavirus Variant Is 'fittest' Strain Yet, Will Harm 'more Vulnerable'

The World Health Organisation officials have raised concern over the delta variant of COVID-19. The Delta variant of coronavirus is the 'fittest' variant till date and has the ability to find and kill the weakest people, World Health Organization officials said on June 21. Speaking at a news conference, Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO's health-emergencies program, said that the Delta variant had the potential to be more "lethal" as it's more efficient in the way it transmits between humans.

“This particular Delta variant is faster, it is fitter, it will pick off the more vulnerable more efficiently than previous variants,” Mike Ryan told a press briefing.

The World Health Organization warned that the highly contagious Delta variant is the "fastest and fittest strain yet." As per reports, WHO raised concern over the transmission of the virus to the vulnerable. Ryan urged world leaders and public health officials to help defend the most vulnerable people through the donation and distribution of Covid vaccines. He said the Delta variant "will eventually find those vulnerable individuals who will become severely ill, have to be hospitalized, and potentially die."

The WHO officials said Delta was on track to become the dominant strain worldwide. The highly virulent strain of the novel coronavirus, also known as B.1.617.2, is more transmissible than the Alpha variant, or the UK variant, and is of the most dangerous lineage of the virus that has spread to at least 70 countries.

A World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist on June 21 said that the COVID-19 vaccines are showing signs of reduced efficacy against the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The epidemiologist also stated that there might be a constellation of mutations in the future which means vaccines are likely to lose their potency against fighting the coronavirus, as per reports. On Friday, WHO’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan had said at a press meet that because of its significantly increased transmissibility the Delta variant is now on the way to becoming the dominant variant worldwide.

